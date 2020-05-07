WATCH: Taoiseach says Covid-19 could have been in Ireland in late 2019

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that the Covid-19 virus could have been in Ireland in late 2019 or early 2020.

He said it was very possible as retrospective testing in France had shown that the virus was present there in 2019 and we should not assume it came to Ireland from Italy in late February.

