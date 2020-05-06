22 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford for the second day in a row

Longford has had 22 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to latest figures from Monday, May 4. This is the second day in a row that the county has had 22 new cases confirmed, with 60 new cases being confirmed just two nights ago.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 37 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,375 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday 6 May, the HPSC has been notified of 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of COVID-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.



“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.



“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19.”



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread.”