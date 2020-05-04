Young Longford girl pens postcard praising An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for keeping the country safe

A Longford girl has penned a postcard praising An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for keeping the country safe and for his speech to the nation last Friday, May 1 and for the work he has done during the Covid-19 pandemic emergency.

Ella-Rae Sheridan, from Aughadowery, Ballinamuck, wrote the postcard to Mr Varadkar.

It read: "Dear Leo, you are doing a great job. Your speech last night was amazing. You are keeping (our) country safe. Keep safe, Nite, Nite and God Bless."

This photo, captured by proud grandmother Marie O'Reilly Keenan, shows Ella-Rae and Ava-Marie Sheridan, Aughadowery, Ballinamuck, on a picnic and playing with their little dog Fredi.

Meanwhile, Marie composed the following poem about Covid-19;

Treasure home at this time of Covid-19

The news broke of Covid-19. March 2020

A year we all thought we had full and plenty

The papers, the business of the country had notices up about the virus being contagious.

For all of us this was pretty much outrageous.



Schools and workplaces come to a stand still

While the mothers at home are going through the mill

The children at home must home school

This is where our internet becomes an important tool



Slowly we realised we must take care and listen

There can't be any more cuddling and kissing.

To keep in touch we have what's app and face time

And if your not social distancing, it's certainly a crime



We wash our hands. Stay 2 metres apart

For now no more trips on the dart

The free travel pass comes to a halt

And only reason is the coronavirus' fault.



The essential shopping is for medication and food

Any other retail therapy you could end up being sued.

For the ladies makeup supplies are running low

And the natural colour of hair is beginning to show.

The natural beauty of man kind

For several years has been hard to find

We can't bring the children so we grocery shop on line

otherwise we face a big fine.

The fridge and freezer are always topped up

For there is always someone looking for a bite or a sup.



There is keep fit and baking going on in one room

None of these will give you a trip to the Coombe

There is no mass or service to concelebrate

all this must be left for another date.

We can go on line and get the blessing

Of which can be done without even dressing.



The weddings and baptisms are for future dates

Now we can't even wake our dearest mate

But in time to come we will give these people a good send off

But that's not before we end the cough.



The news update is every hour and with that comes another new power

Our government lead this situation at their best

For our little country this is a massive request.



And I have no doubt we will do our best

to adhere to the measures in place

Will stop the report of yet another new case.



A big shout out to our front line staff

Tired and weary isn't much of a laugh

Please God they will come out safe and well

After caring for so many in this pandemic spell.



We have learned a lot about this powerful germ

Keep washing the hands and we will shorten its term

The club and county GAA has come to a pause but in the background they are supporting this cause.



Many's an errand will be done in our community to keep our folk safe and show them unity.

We must practice social distancing even it through a pane of glass.

Put on a mask and have your own flask

Keep within the 2k for now



To flatten the curve we must cocoon and if we all do this we will be over the moon

There's many a 2k done to the fridge and back

To flatten this curve we will have to slack

God grant us safety and good health, this is a time to realise our real wealth.



Now we all have time to talk

Now we have time to walk

It's delightful to listen to the morning chorus and look at the beauty of the sky is an added bonus

Now we can do without

This is what life is all about.

We can appreciate home as being our own treasure

What more in life is there to measure.

Keep safe and well a chairde!

- Marie O'Reilly Keenan