Would you like to see some rainfall? Well, there's not a lot coming over the next few days...

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said: "If it is rainfall you are looking for, then the next 7 days won’t deliver much I’m afraid."

Met Éireann says overall, there will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend, but some scattered showers will occur, mainly on Saturday.

From Monday to Thursday of next week, current indications are for a mainly dry, settled spell of weather.

