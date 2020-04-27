Gardaí catch people on unnecessary journey during lockdown to 'exercise ponies'

Gardaí met a number of vehicles on the Dublin Road in Carlow on Sunday morning who were "intending on exercising ponies".

Two drivers tested positive for drugs and were arrested.

Gardai say the analysis on blood samples is awaited.

One vehicle was seized as the driver was only on a learner permit and the vehicle had no tax.

Gardaí added that a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to unnecessary journeys.

