Gardaí investigate deaths of two women at midlands homeless accommodation

Investigations are underway into the deaths of two women with addiction issues in the midlands.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths which took place at Clonamore House hostel facility in Tullamore over the weekend.

It is understood that one of the women was aged 19 and originally from Kerry while another woman is aged in her 40s and is from Laois. They had been homeless.

A third young man is in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. He is also from Portlaoise.

All three are understood to have ties to Portlaoise and were known to Gardaí.

A fourth man, who is understood to be a boyfriend of one of the deceased and who had also been living in the hostel, took ill on Monday morning when getting methadone. His condition is understood not to be as critical as the other man.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. While Covid-19 swabs are being taken, Gardaí are investigating the possibility that a bad batch of drugs may have been used.

Those using drugs are understood to have become desperate in recent times during the lockdown accessing supply.

Gardaí confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The hostel remains open but the rooms where the affected people were staying have been sealed off.

It is understood that those who died had been clients of Laois County Council's housing section. The council's chief executive John Mulholland extended his sympathies.

“Laois County Council is deeply saddened and shocked at the news of the tragic loss of life at Clonamore House over the weekend. The Council wishes to convey its sincere sympathy to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” he said.