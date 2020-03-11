Funeral protocols released in event of Longford coronavirus deaths

The Irish Association of Funeral Directors (IAFD) has issued a number of recommended protocols in the event of arranging a funeral for a person who has died from the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The IAFD protocols are to ensure that infection does not spread from the deceased or from their close family and friends who may be infected through contact.

"Covid-19 has been categorised by the World Health Organisation as a level 3 contagious disease. It can be contracted through close proximity to the virus holder through breathing infected air particles and from touching infected surfaces," an IAFD briefing to its members reads.

"We have been advised by the Dublin City Coroner that Covid-19 can last for several days after death."

All funeral directors and their staff are expected to follow HSE guidelines on proper hygiene routines. Where possible funeral directors should have alcohol scrub dispensers in their facilities.

IAFD recommended protocols include: