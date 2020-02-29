Six people have died on Irish roads inside last 24 hours

A male pedestrian, aged in his 20s, has passed away in Tallaght University Hospital following a collision in Monaghan this morning (Saturday, February 29), bringing the total number of fatalities on Irish roads in the last 24 hours to six.

A total of twenty eight people have lost their lives on Irish roads since the start of 2020.

At approximately 7pm yesterday evening, Friday, February 28, a man and woman died following a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55, Ballinagh Co Cavan.

While three people were killed in a road crash near Dundalk in the early hours of this morning. The two vehicle collision occurred at Carrickcarnan on the N1 at around 2.15am.

Gardaí in Monaghan remain at the scene of this morning's collision that occurred on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum which is 4.4 Kilometres North of Monaghan Town.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.15am this morning Saturday, February 29 between an articulated lorry and a male pedestrian (early 20s). The pedestrian has been removed to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney's Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled the road or may have dash cam footage to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 - 77240, The Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.