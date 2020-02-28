Breaking | Two people have lost their lives this evening following tragic N55 road crash near Ballinagh
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Ballinagh, Co Cavan.
At approximately 7pm this evening, 28th February 2020, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55, Ballinagh Co Cavan.
The driver, a man in his late 60s, and the passenger, a female also in her 60s were fatally injured following the collision.
Their car is believed to have collided with a jeep.
Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.
The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
The road is expected to remain closed to traffic overnight and diversions are in place.
