Breaking | Two people have lost their lives this evening following tragic N55 road crash near Ballinagh

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

At approximately 7pm this evening, 28th February 2020, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55, Ballinagh Co Cavan.

The driver, a man in his late 60s, and the passenger, a female also in her 60s were fatally injured following the collision.

Their car is believed to have collided with a jeep.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.



The male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is expected to remain closed to traffic overnight and diversions are in place.