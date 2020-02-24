Taoiseach and Boxer to visit flood hit areas in Athlone and Carrick on Shannon

Flooding at town park in Carrick. Photo by Gerry Faughnan

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, will travel to Athlone and  Carrick-on-Shannon today, where he "will visit flood defence preparations with the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin Boxer Moran TD".

