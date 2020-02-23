€110,000 allocated for drainage works in Granard district in 2020

At the recent meeting of Granard municipal district in Aras an Chontae on Thursday, February 13, local representatives were informed of schedule of drainage works to be carried out in 2020.

Councillors were informed by David Coppinger, Senior Executive Engineer Longford county council, that there would be a grant of €110,000 for drainage works in the area. They were also informed that nine sites had already been identified.

Mr Coppinger explained: “There is then a drainage grant of €110,000 for the area.

“We have identified nine sites throughout the MD, where we have specific flood/drainage relief works that we want to carry out."

The largest of works to take place is on the R194 Springtown, where €25,000 will be spent to relieve flooding along the R194.

A further €15,000 will be spent on the reparation of a culvert on the L198 Legga. Flooding repairs to the tune of €15,348 will also take place on the L-1066 Clogh. €16,500 has been allocated for the remediation of drainage at Cartron (L10104-0).

On the L-5054 Holy Well Road, €13,000 will be spent on drainage works to relieve flooding at a domestic property. A further €12,952 has been allocated on drainage relief works to address damage to the road on the L-51611-0 Ringowney.

Other scheduled drainage works include:

1) L-10103-0 Greagh, Drumlish - Relieve flooding. €5,000

2) L-1022 Lettergullion - Culvert replacement - €2,800

3) L-1022/L5063 Lettergullion - Culvert replacement - €4,400

Also read: Gardaí investigate theft of calves from Creevy farm