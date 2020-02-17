Gardaí investigate theft of calves from Longford farm

Two calves were reported stolen from lands in Creevy last week.

Gardaí in Longford are investigating the alleged theft of two calves from the Granard area last week.

Farmers have been reminded to be on high alert after a grey Charolais heifer calf and a red whitehead heifer calf were removed from a farm in Creevy last week.

This is not the only incidence of livestock theft in the area, as a number of sheep and lambs were also reported as stolen from lands in the Moatfarrell, Coolarty and Creevy areas in recent weeks.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts is asked to contact Granard gardaí on (043) 668 7660.

Also read: Cattle thieves strike in the midlands