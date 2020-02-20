Woman arrested and detained at garda station in county Leitrim for alleged threats to kill following Criminal Court trial
Gardaí have arrested a woman in her early 20s in connection with an allegation of making threats to kill or cause harm to the injured party in a trial which concluded at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday February 17 last.
The woman was arrested on foot of a complaint received by Gardaí and she is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in County Leitrim.
