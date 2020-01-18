Three puppies dumped from car in countryside

The Offaly County Council Dog Shelter has released details of three puppies dumped in the countryside this week.

The three puppies pictured were allegedly thrown from a car and abandoned in the Rhode/Croghan area.

The shelter estimates that they are approximately 12 weeks old. Two of the dogs are male with one female.

The shelter said the puppies aren't yet ready to be rehomed. They also thanked the "kind gentlemen" who found and took the puppies in overnight.