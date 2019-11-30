Leitrim's Tom Cullen stole the heart of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show

Last night's Late Late Toy Show was a real rollercoaster of emotion, but we loved it!

We were delighted to hear Dara Kilcommons belt out a tune in the tribute song and Sligo's Zara Alexander really took centre stage in the singing but it was Tom Cullen who stole the shoe and the hearts of the nation!

Tom Cullen aged 8 from Co. Leitrim gets a very special surprise visit from his Nanny Pat #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/yehFN7gyli @RTELateLateShow — RTÉ (@rte) November 29, 2019

The eight year old from Kiltoghert was a real star and when his nanny Pat made a surprise appearance she got more reaction from the crowd than Shane Lowry!

Ryan Tubridy called Tom "My new favourite person." He complimented Tom on his unique style before going on to talk about knitting, Sylvanian families and jigsaws. Tom spoke with love and kindness about his nanny Pat and said his favourite thing about visiting his nanny are her Bacon and Cabbage dinners - we want some!

Tom also did a few Sean Nós steps before nanny Pat appeared and hugged Ryan Tubridy.

The reaction from around the country was that this year's show had people in tears, but for all the right reasons.

That’s my licence fee sorted for next 10 years, incredible TV, congrats @rte funny, inspirational, emotional, Pub Serv Broad at its best #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/bdhFBvmbjT — Graham Burns (@GrahamBurns2013) November 30, 2019