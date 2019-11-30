WATCH: Shane Lowry surprises young golfing star on Late Late Toy Show
Offaly's first Open champion Shane Lowry capped a brilliant year as a special guest on the 2019 Late Late Toy Show.
The Clara man surprised young golfing star and US under 7 champion Ella on Friday's show.
He complimented her chipping skills and presented her with a signed and personalised flag from one of the holes from the Open in Royal Portrush.
Shane had signed the flag: "Ella, keep it on the fairway. Best wishes."
He also told Ella that she would be a special guest of his as a VIP behind the ropes at the 2020 Irish Open.
Watch the heartwarming clip above.
