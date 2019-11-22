Court appearance for three men in relation to social media death threats

The three men arrested by Gardaí in Athlone yesterday morning, Thursday, November 21 in relation to the ongoing investigation into the threats to kill and cause serious harm on social media have been charged.

The three men (40's, and two in 20s) are all due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning, Friday, November 22 at 10.30am charged in relation to the incidents.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Athlone are liaising with the PSNI in relation to the persons arrested and the social media videos as they may be connected to a recent serious incident in Fermanagh, which is under investigation by the PSNI.