Good Samaritan hands in wallet filled with cash to midlands garda station
National News
The wallet of cash that was handed in
In a world where bad news stories seem to dominate, it's always refreshing to have a good news story to report.
The wallet of cash pictured above was handed into a garda station in the Midlands today.
A Good Samaritan handed the wallet into Portlaoise Garda Station this morning and it was returned to a very relieved and very grateful owner.
