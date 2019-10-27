Good Samaritan hands in wallet filled with cash to midlands garda station

In a world where bad news stories seem to dominate, it's always refreshing to have a good news story to report.

The wallet of cash pictured above was handed into a garda station in the Midlands today.

A Good Samaritan handed the wallet into Portlaoise Garda Station this morning and it was returned to a very relieved and very grateful owner.

