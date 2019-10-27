Center Parcs Longford forest up for Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards

Center Parcs Longford Forest has been shortlisted in the Engineering Project of the Year Award category, sponsored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in advance of the forthcoming Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards 2019, held in association with ESB.

Led by the development and construction project delivery team of ORS, Edmond Shipway, JDA Architects, Holder Mathias Architects and PBA Consulting Engineers, the unique Center Parcs Longford forest is the single largest private tourism investment ever on the island of Ireland.

The 466 lodges and the 30 apartments provide accommodation for up to 2,500 guests. At full capacity, the forest resort will have a population equivalent to 5% of that of Longford.

The Engineering Project of the Year Award is just one of 13 category awards which will be presented at the forthcoming Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards. The awards, now in their 10th year, are presented annually in recognition of the achievements of engineers that have demonstrated exceptional engineering skills.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote online for what they consider to be the best overall national Engineering Project of the Year before the midnight deadline of Friday, 8 November.

