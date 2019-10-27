Longford champions Killoe crash to disappointing defeat against Garrycastle
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship First Round
Cian Farrelly on the attack for Killoe with Garrycastle opponent James Dolan in pursuit. Action from the Leinster Club SFC first round game at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar Picture: Syl Healy
Longford champions Killoe produced a very poor performance as they crashed to a disappointing defeat against Athlone opponents Garrycastle in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship first round clash at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar on Sunday.
Garrycastle . . . 0-15 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-6
The absence of commanding defender Padraig McCormack (injured) proved to be a massive blow for Emmet Og who trailed by three points at the break, 0-7 to 0-4, and it would have been worse but for a couple of point-blank saves produced by keeper Shane Fitzpatrick.
Particularly prominent for Garrycastle was 40-year-old Dessie Dolan who fired over five points (three frees) in the first half and Emmet Og continued to struggle in conceding a further eight scores on the changeover.
All Killoe could manage in the second half was a point apiece from Michael Quinn (‘45) and substitute Cian Dooner.
GARRYCASTLE: Sean Brennan; Matthew Guiheen, Jack Donohue, Mark McCallon (0-1); Doran Harte, John Gaffey, Gary McCallon; Justin Barrett (0-1), James Dolan; Andrew Monaghan, Eoin Monaghan (0-1), Michael Monaghan; Jason Nugent, Alex Gardiner (0-4, two frees, one ‘45), Dessie Dolan (0-5, three frees).
Subs:- James Sheerin (0-2) for J Nugent (half-time); Conor Cosgrove (0-1, free) for A Monaghan (44 mins); Ger Heneghan for D Dolan (51 mins); Eoin Mulvihill for G McCallon (56 mins); Cathal Mannion and Mickey Greene for E Monaghan and M Monaghan (a minute into stoppage time).
KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Daniel Keogh, Liam Hughes, Gavin Hughes; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn (0-1, ‘45), Ryan Moffet; Paddy Thompson, Simon Kiernan; Denis McGoldrick, Sean McCormack (0-3, all frees), Daniel Mimnagh; Mark Hughes, Ronan McGoldrick (0-1), Cian Farrelly.
Subs:- Cian Dooner (0-1) for D McGoldrick (34 mins); Eamon Keogh for M Hughes (37 mins); Jake Donnelly for R McGoldrick (45 mins); Ronan Keogh for G Hughes (54 mins).
Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).
