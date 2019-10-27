Longford champions Killoe crash to disappointing defeat against Garrycastle

Longford champions Killoe produced a very poor performance as they crashed to a disappointing defeat against Athlone opponents Garrycastle in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship first round clash at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar on Sunday.

Garrycastle . . . 0-15 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-6

The absence of commanding defender Padraig McCormack (injured) proved to be a massive blow for Emmet Og who trailed by three points at the break, 0-7 to 0-4, and it would have been worse but for a couple of point-blank saves produced by keeper Shane Fitzpatrick.

Particularly prominent for Garrycastle was 40-year-old Dessie Dolan who fired over five points (three frees) in the first half and Emmet Og continued to struggle in conceding a further eight scores on the changeover.

All Killoe could manage in the second half was a point apiece from Michael Quinn (‘45) and substitute Cian Dooner.

GARRYCASTLE: Sean Brennan; Matthew Guiheen, Jack Donohue, Mark McCallon (0-1); Doran Harte, John Gaffey, Gary McCallon; Justin Barrett (0-1), James Dolan; Andrew Monaghan, Eoin Monaghan (0-1), Michael Monaghan; Jason Nugent, Alex Gardiner (0-4, two frees, one ‘45), Dessie Dolan (0-5, three frees).

Subs:- James Sheerin (0-2) for J Nugent (half-time); Conor Cosgrove (0-1, free) for A Monaghan (44 mins); Ger Heneghan for D Dolan (51 mins); Eoin Mulvihill for G McCallon (56 mins); Cathal Mannion and Mickey Greene for E Monaghan and M Monaghan (a minute into stoppage time).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Daniel Keogh, Liam Hughes, Gavin Hughes; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn (0-1, ‘45), Ryan Moffet; Paddy Thompson, Simon Kiernan; Denis McGoldrick, Sean McCormack (0-3, all frees), Daniel Mimnagh; Mark Hughes, Ronan McGoldrick (0-1), Cian Farrelly.

Subs:- Cian Dooner (0-1) for D McGoldrick (34 mins); Eamon Keogh for M Hughes (37 mins); Jake Donnelly for R McGoldrick (45 mins); Ronan Keogh for G Hughes (54 mins).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).