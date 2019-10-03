Met Éireann updates Storm Lorenzo weather warnings

Status Orange - Gale Warning

Southeast gales developing this morning on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea, with strong gales in the west. Winds veering southwest in the afternoon and reaching storm force 10 at times in the west later.

Issued: Thursday 03 October 2019 05:00

