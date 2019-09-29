Government must immediately release €30m in funds for bog rehabilitation

Denis Naughten has called on Government to release €30m from the Climate Action Fund to immediately commence work on cut away bog rehabilitation in light of serious concerns raised by unions regarding the future of 2,000 Bord na Mona jobs across the midlands.

Deputy Naughten secured a commitment from An Taoiseach that money from the Climate Action Fund should be used to start work on the Bord na Móna bogs which would provide job security to Bord na Mona staff in the short term.



“On foot of the Taoiseach’s commitment I have written to the Department of Energy asking that these funds be released without delay,” confirmed Denis Naughten.



He continued, “By fast-tracking this rehabilitation work we can maintain Bord na Móna employment levels pending a decision on planning for both Lanesboro and Shannonbridge power stations.

“Bord na Móna has a land holding of just under 200,000 acres across the country and while some of it can be considered for new commercial uses, such as the growing of herbs, other lands will naturally return to nature. As a result, there is a considerable land bank where peat extraction has already ceased, which would naturally flood, and where work on rehabilitation can start including the provision of recreational facilities such as walking and cycling trails.

“The decision has already been taken through Project Ireland 2040 to develop a 35,000 acre national wetland park on the Mount Dillon bogs in counties Roscommon & Longford.



"A further example of opening bog land for public access would be the Ballinasloe Parkland Project which would utilise the cut away bogs outside the town of Ballinasloe which it is envisaged will form part of the Dublin/Galway Greenway. Public access alone is already attracting over 50,000 visitors a year to Mount Lucas, Co. Offaly," highlighted Mr Naughten.

He added, “It was originally intended to carry out rehabilitation works on the bogs over a 15 year period and tie this in with the winding down of peat harvesting but the commentary by the Bord na Móna group of unions, now means that these plans must now be put into action immediately.

“The Taoiseach’s support for a revised timeline, and front loading of work that was to be carried out over that 15 year period, would provide security of employment of Bord na Móna staff at this very anxious time as well reducing peat oxidation and carbon loss on the bogs. It will also help to provide a window of opportunity to Bord na Móna and all of the State agencies to come forward with a revised economic development plan for the Midland counties which reflects the imminent threat to employment in the region.

“It is important that any development plan not only looks at the 2000 people working directly in Bord na Móna & the ESB, even though that’s the immediate priority but also focuses on about 2000 indirect jobs in other local businesses and the children of those 4,000 families who need to have sustainable employment in our region long into the future.”