Update | Kevin Lunney assault investigation: Gardaí appealing for information in relation to a white 'hi-roof' transit type van

An Garda Siochana, today, are appealing for information in relation to a white 'hi-roof' transit type van.

This van is in poor repair and may have a loose 'screeching' fan belt. This van has a distinctive painted red floor or partially red floor in the rear cargo area.



An Garda Siochana would like to speak to any person who knows of a similar vehicle, it's current where abouts, or any person who knows who may have had access to that vehicle on the evening of Tuesday, September 17.

An Garda Siochana continue to appeal to any person in the wider Cavan area extending from Ballyconnell/ Belturbet to Cavan Town, Ballinagh and the townland of Drumbrade who saw a black saloon Audi on Tuesday, September 17 between the hours of 6pm – 10pm or any person with dashcam footage along the N87, N3, N55 and local roads to make contact.

An Garda Siochana further appeals to any person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/ Fermanagh border area over recent years to make contact with An Garda Siochana at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

