Woman arrested in connection with murder of two year girl to appear in court

A 35 year old female was arrested this morning, Wednesday, August 21, in connection with the murder of a two year old infant girl on July 5 last.

She is expected to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am this morning

Gardaí investigating the case, previously, appealed to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenamanna Road areas in Cork between 1am and 5.30am on Friday, July 5, to come forward and make contact with them at the incident room.

Investigators, at the time, were particularly appealing to those with dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area at the relevant times to make it available to them.