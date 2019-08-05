Appeal launched to help Longford samba band member locate lost wedding ring

An appeal has been launched on social media to help a member of the Longford samba band locate a lost wedding ring.

The Mide Samba Band from Longford participated in the opening parade of the 51st Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival on Sunday and one of the band members lost a man's platinum wedding band.

Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival, via its Facebook page, made an appeal for information and asked if anyone finds the ring to contact the parade coordinator on 089 436 2420 or to hand it into Birr Garda Station.

