'I got a text,' Gardaí post Love Island tweet on dangers of using the phone while driving

"I got a text," Gardaí have posted a Love Island themed tweet to highlight the dangers of using the phone while driving.

Also read: Speeding driver who was twice legal alcohol limit arrested by Longford gardaí

They said: "This islander was cracking on with someone on the phone while driving.

Also read: Skelly's Bar in Ballymahon to screen Love Island finale tonight

"He promised he would do no Maura of this and asked us if we would cut him some Flack. We decided to stay true to ourselves and couple him up with an Fixed Charge Penalty Notice."

Also read: Dumped Love Islanders Anton and Belle predict an Irish Islander will be part of winning couple