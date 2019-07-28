Dumped Love Islanders Anton and Belle predict an Irish Islander will be part of winning couple

There are just four couples remaining in the Love Island villa and in the hunt for the £50,000 prize money ahead of tomorrow's grand finale and they are ; Maura and Curtis ; Molly-Mae and Tommy ; Amber and Greg ; Ovie and India.

Anton and Belle were dumped from the villa on Sunday night and they are predicting an Irish Islander will be part of the winning couple.

Caption: Belle and Anton were dumped from the Love Island villa on Sunday night

Unfortunately, for those of us in Longford backing Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins and her partner Curtis Pritchard, the couple that Anton and Belle are predicting as their winners of Love Island 2019 are Amber and Limerick rugby player Greg O'Shea.

Upon departing the Love Island villa, Anton and Belle were asked the following question:

If you could see one of the couples going the distance, who would it be?

They replied;

ANTON: I would like to see Amber and Greg win it. Amber has gone through a rollercoaster ride. She had that hard shell and no one could break through. Now she’s come out of the other side and found someone in Greg. Just to see her go through that experience, she’s one of the strongest women I’ve ever met. I’d love her and Greg to win. Greg has blown her off her feet and it would be an amazing love story.

BELLE: Amber and Greg. Absolutely 100%. I adore Amber and Greg is such a lovely guy. What they have is genuine and it’s so rare for Amber to click with someone straightaway and they did. I love Amber, she’s fantastic, an amazing person. Greg is man enough to take whatever Amber has to give, and he gives it back but he’ll let her win. They look fantastic together.

Greg and Amber have been tipped for success by dumped Islanders Anton and Belle.

