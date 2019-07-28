WATCH | Longford model Maura Higgins stunned as her family arrive in Love Island villa to say hello

The Islanders are relaxing in the garden when Curtis receives a text. Sitting with Maura, the pair gasp as a picture appears of Curtis and Maura’s families.

Maura says to the other Islanders “He’s got a family photo. Oh my God, that’s my mother!”

FIRST LOOK



It’s time to meet the parents but will everyone get the seal of approval? Caroline arrives and sends one couple packing - just before the final.

Find out who gets dumped, tonight at 9pm #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2X2AYRULhZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 28, 2019

The other Islanders rush over and point out that the photo has been taken outside the front of the villa. Curtis’ mum and dad and Maura’s mum and her mum’s boyfriend then enter the villa.

Maura speaks in the Beach Hut about the surprise. She says “It just doesn’t seem real. My mammy and her boyfriend in the Love Island villa!”

As Curtis is reunited with his parents, Curtis’ dad jokes “I’ve seen some of your dance moves but not the ones I taught you!”

Curtis heads over to the sun deck with his parents. Speaking about the dirty dancing challenge, Curtis’ mum says “When you came out in those pink hot pants, we were rolling on the floor screaming with laughter!”

Curtis’ mum then says “Moira is beautiful. She’s lovely. I think you just gel because she’s got fire!”

Curtis corrects his mum after she pronounced Maura’s name incorrectly “Maura!”

Over at the swing seat, Maura is keen to know what her mum thinks of Curtis. Maura’s mum says “He’s nice. I’m trusting your judgement. And I know you’re not a bad judge of character. If you’re happy, then I am happy.”

Maura and Curtis then bring their families together but Maura is nervous at the thought of meeting Curtis’ family. Speaking in the Beach Hut, she says “I say some random stuff in here and I’m not sure if parents would like that!”

But it appears Maura has nothing to worry about. Curtis’ dad says to Maura “I like your explosive ways!”

Maura says “They call me Hurricane Maura in here but I’m not that explosive at home!”

Before it’s time for their families to leave, Curtis and Maura get a group selfie.

Maura reflects in the Beach Hut, she says “A cuddle from your mammy, that’s all you need.”

ONE COUPLE IS DUMPED FROM THE ISLAND

The Islanders were recently vested with a tough decision, as each couple had to choose one other couple to dump from the Island. After receiving one or more votes, Anton & Belle, India & Ovie and Curtis & Maura were left at risk of being dumped.

The public were then given the opportunity to vote to save their favourite couple. But it is now time to find out who will be leaving the Island.



Caroline makes her entrance and asks all the Islanders to gather at the fire pit. She reveals that the Islander votes have put three couples at risk, meaning two couples are safe and through to the Love Island Final.



It is then revealed that Amber & Greg and Molly-Mae & Tommy are safe and will not be leaving the Island tonight. But that Anton & Belle, India & Ovie and Curtis & Maura are vulnerable.



Caroline then tells the Islanders that the public have been voting to save their favourite couple, and that the couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the Island.



But out of those three couples, who received the fewest votes and will be dumped from the Island?

This content was brought to you by Ward's Pharmacy & Ward Urban Day Spa