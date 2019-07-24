Male pedestrian killed after being struck by a truck on N25

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between a truck and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3pm on Wednesday, July 24 on the N25 at Glenmore, County Kilkenny.

A male pedestrian in his late 30s was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The Main N25 between the Rhu Glenn (outside Waterford) to New Ross is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

