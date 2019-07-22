Midlands Gardaí seek witnesses after thief evades capture

Gardaí at Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses and assistance from the public following an incident at Tullamoy Stradbally Co Laois on Sunday, July 21.

The incident occurred shortly after 11pm, where Gardai attempted to stop a stolen truck towing a trailer with a mini digger, in the area after the Windy Gap, Stradbally, near Luggacurran on the N80.

The truck driver abandoned the stolen truck and fled in 06 KE Toyota, which was travelling in convoy with the truck. This car was later found abandoned in a field nearby. When the occupants abandoned the truck they allowed it to roll unaccompanied through a fence where it collided with a domestic residence causing substantial structural damage. Luckily, no persons were injured as a result.

Also read: Driver in Longford arrested and charged with driving at over twice the speed limit in treacherous conditions

The truck in question was first stolen from a building site in Portlaoise area from 10pm to 11pm that night, Sunday July 21. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.