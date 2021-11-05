Search

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

BASKETBALL
NBA: ROCKETS @ SUNS
SKY SPORTS, 2AM

GOLF
PORTUGAL MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS 7PM

RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V BORDEAUX
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 7.55PM

FORMULA 1
MEXICO CITY GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

SOCCER
MAN UTD V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM

RUGBY
IRELAND V JAPAN
RTE2, 12NOON

RUGBY
WALES V SOUTH AFRICA
AMAZON PRIME, 5.30PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V BURNLEY
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM

SOCCER
BRIGHTON V NEWCASTLE UTD
BT SPORT1, 5PM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7

RUGBY
SCOTLAND V AUSTRALIA
AMAZON PRIME, 2.15PM

SOCCER
DUNDEE V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM

GOLF
PORTUGAL MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
ARSENAL V WATFORD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

