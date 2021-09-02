Massive uptake in tickets sold for All-Ireland Ladies football deciders

The LGFA have confirmed the massive uptake and interest in this weekends triple header in Croke Park, as tickets are selling in massive numbers three days out from deciders.
The LGFA have confirmed that ticket sales are heading for 30,000 leading up to the games on Sunday at Croke Park.
Interest is extremely high for what is expected to be three tight encounters in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior deciders.
The action begins early Sunday with the Junior decider between Antrim and Wicklow, which will be followed by the clash of Westmeath and Wexford in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the main event will throw-in soon after with the clash between Meath and reigning champions Dublin.
