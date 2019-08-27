Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Referee was spot issuing Hogan with a red

I became embroiled in a situation on Sunday last, when a Kilkenny man on one side of me, almost devoured me, when I offered the opinion that the referee had no choice but to send off Richie Hogan in the first half of the All Ireland final.

The man was apoplectic with rage, and whilst I understood, I couldn’t believe that anyone would blame the referee. Yes, I was sorry for Hogan, but let’s face it, the game will benefit from referees punishing anything above the neck.

The referee was absolutely right. Brian Cody knows it too.

Let’s hope the referee is as courageous in the Football Final!

