BREAKING | Record breaking #Ploughing19 attracts 'highest ever attendance' of 297,000

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event, the National Ploughing Association have confirmed.

Day 3 attendance figures for the 88th Ploughing Championships were 81,000 which "brings the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event".

