Record number of 216,000 visitors attend first two days of #Ploughing19

The sun shone bright in a clear blue sky today as 113,500 visitors relished in an electric atmosphere, quite like no other at the 88th National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow.

This brings the total attendance so far this week to an all-time record high of 216,000 over the first two days.

Speaking this evening, NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said, “We expected large crowds again today given the positive reports and great feedback received yesterday, the festive spirit was truly alive & well with rural and urban dwellers alike relishing in the joyful mood."

Revellers experienced all of the delights of ‘Ploughing’ such as a unique vintage display, top-class machinery demonstrations, the junior hunt chase, a food fayre, funfair, sheep shearing demos, lifestyle & retail villages, award winning livestock, craft & cookery competitions and skills, threshing, robot display and much more.

In the afternoon the ever popular Best Dressed ‘County Style’ Lady & the ‘Most Appropriately’ Dressed Gentleman competitions were hotly contested in the dedicated Fashion Show Marquee.

Carlow native Liz Farrell beat off stiff competition from the ladies to take the top prize and secure a fabulous prize worth €7,000 including a pair of return flights from Dublin to Abu Dhabi, a four-night stay in luxury 5-Star accommodation and two complimentary passes for the activities and attractions on Yas Island.

The ‘Most Appropriately’ Dressed Gentleman, sponsored by Detail Menswear and Wine Port Lodge, went to Gerry Johnston from Co Clare. He takes home a bespoke custom-made suit and a weekend away in one of Ireland the luxurious Wineport Lodge.

With the final day of the 88th National Championships tomorrow everyone is eagerly anticipating all of tomorrow’s action with World Master Class Ploughers in action.

