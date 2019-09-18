WATCH| Longford man gives advice on working safely at tall heights

Longford farmer and Granard agricultural show committee member, Gerry Tully, was in attendance at the National Ploughing championships today, Wednesday September 18, offering tips and tricks on working safely at heights.

In his role with 'Height for Hire', Gerry explained why hiring a machine such as the one in the video is vital to ensuring you are working as safely as possible at tall heights.

Gerry also gave a demonstration on how to operate the machine, all from the comfort of the HSA stand.

If you are at the ploughing tomorrow, don't forget to call down to see further demonstrations.