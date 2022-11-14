Men charged in connection with armed robbery where customer was held at knifepoint

Two men in their forties have been charged in connection with an armed robbery where a man was held at knifepoint.
According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at a business premises on South Douglas Road in Cork City on Friday afternoon (November 11) when a man entered with a knife and demanded money.
He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a "substantial" amount of money.
Nobody was injured during the incident and Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda station attended the scene at approximately 1.50pm.
The men are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning (Monday November 14).
