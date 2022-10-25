Investigation after body of man discovered in Co Westmeath

Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Co Westmeath.
Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by gardai in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The Office of the State Pathologist and garda technical bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.
A police spokesperson said the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
Peader and Eileen Gill with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the recent celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary Picture: Syl Healy
Theresa McDermott Quinn, along with her son Shane Quinn, recently presented the €15,500 proceeds from her successful 'Trek with Theresa' fundraiser to Bernie McHugh of LARCC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.