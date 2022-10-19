Gardaí appeal for witnesses to collision involving car and two female pedestrians

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.
According to An Garda Síochána, emergency services were alerted to a serious collision on Amiens Street, Dublin City on Monday October 17 at approximately 2.35pm.
Two female juveniles received serious injuries and were removed to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street where they received medical attention.
The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene.
Road users travelling on Amiens Street or in the vicinity between the times of 2.30pm to 3pm with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
