Search

12 Oct 2022

RTÉ's 'At Your Service’ looking for hospitality businesses to take part in new series

New series of RTÉ's At Your Service’ looking for hospitality business

Reporter:

David Power

12 Oct 2022 3:47 PM

Would you like to get business advice from brothers John and Francis Brennan for your hospitality venture, because an opportunity to work with them is up for grabs. 

The renowned hoteliers are looking for four businesses to take part in their new series of ‘At Your Service’, which is currently in development for RTÉ One.

"We are looking for applications from a range of businesses in the hospitality sector," Francis Brennan said.

"It could be a hotel or self-catering cottage, a tea-room or restaurant or even a glamping site or caravan park. Any type of tourist attraction will be considered so a farm diversification project or renovated historic house could apply as long as they feel they would benefit from our advice," he added. 

This new four-part series is currently being developed by leading independent production company Waddell Media for RTÉ in 2023, but needs business owners to get in touch now to express their interest in taking part, so filming can be planned in the coming months.

Maggi Gibson, Executive Producer of At Your Service says: "This new series is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for their customers. We’re planning to produce four one-hour programmes, following a different business in each episode". 

So, if you are the owner of a hospitality venue or tourist attraction in Ireland, Waddell Media would love to hear from you. Please contact Maggi Gibson or Aoife Nic Con Midhe via email in the first instance for an application form on maggi@waddellmedia.com or aoife@waddellmedia.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media