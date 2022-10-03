CSO reveals increase in number of children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed an increase in the number of children who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the CSO's 'Covid-19 Vaccination Statistics Series 6' report, 22% of 5-11 year olds across all Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) were fully vaccinated up to August 2022.

The new figure marks an increase of 1% on July's statistics.

Commenting on the report, Statistician Steven Conroy said: "Our analysis shows that the fully vaccinated rate for 5 to 11-year-olds ranges from 4% in Buncrana to 54% in Stillorgan."

A map accompanying the report revealed areas with high uptake of vaccinations for children, including 31% in Connemara in Co Galway, 27% in Waterford City East, Co Waterford, 36% in Carrigalane in Co Cork, and 33% in Newport in Co Tipperary.

Just 9% of North Inner City children in Dublin are fully vaccinated, with 7% in Belmullet in Co Mayo, 6% in Carndonagh in Co Donegal, and 8% in Monaghan Town, Co Monaghan.

Mr Conroy continued: "We can also see that Covid-19 Booster 1 rates range from 36% to 75% in LEAs around the country. Covid-19 Booster 2 rates were 12% on average across all LEAs in August 2022, an increase of 2% from the previous month. However, it should be noted that Booster 2 was only offered to particular groups of people."

LEAS with the highest Covid-19 Booster 1 rates were Rathfarnham-Templeogue, Blackrock, and Dundrum, while some of the LEAs with the lowest Covid-19 Booster 2 rates were Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, and Inner-City Dublin.

The report notes this may in part be due to the population structure of these LEAs.

The CSO report also includes analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to provide insight on the employment status of vaccinated people from the HSE Vaccine Information System.

Looking at employees by economic sector, the Accommodation & Food Services sector had the highest percentage of employees who were not fully vaccinated at 23%.

Just 16% of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated, however some 51% of employees in the EU15-27 nationality group were not fully vaccinated.

Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 Booster 1 vaccination rates were in the EU15-27 nationality grouping at 22%, while the highest rates were among Irish employees at 72%.