Elderly cyclist hospitalised for serious injuries following road traffic collision

A cyclist in her 70s has been hospitalised for serious injuries following a road traffic collision.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred between the woman's bike and a car on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo yesterday (Sunday October 2) at around midday.
The woman was taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries.
A technical examination of the scene is currently underway and the road remains closed at this time. Diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
