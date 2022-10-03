Family of missing 39-year-old woman seeks information on her whereabouts

The family of a missing 39-year-old woman are concerned for her wellbeing.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding Mary Beatty, who was last seen in the Ballymun area of Dublin 9 on Sunday October 2 2022 at 1pm.
She is described as being 5’5” in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Bishop Pat Storey was delighted to announce Mr Frank Milling as the new Principal and Warden of Wilson’s Hospital School. He was welcomed by Mrs Sharon Glynn and Mr John Rogers
The victorious Clonguish U-17 football squad celebrating with their mentors and some young supporters after their win in the Minor 'A' Championship Final Photo: Syl Healy
The jubilant Young Grattans squad with the cup in celebrating their fine win over Ballymore in the Junior 'A' football championship final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
