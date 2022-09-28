TWITTER REACTS: Budget 23 - 'Do the tax payers get any Halloween or Christmas bonus?'

Budget 2023 was the biggest giveaway in the history of the State - but despite the largesse, many weren't happy.

General commentary was that any benefits through tax credits and payments for energy bills will be quickly cancelled out by inflation and a constantly rising cost of living.

Some felt there weren't enough measures to help those in employment - Ireland currently has its highest level of employment in the history of the State.

There was also much criticism about the lack of support for people in the rental market, with many saying that the €500 tax credit won't go nearly far enough.

Here is a sample of some of the views.

If I am a PAYE on €30k I will get €4 extra per week, however if I chose not to work I get €12 extra per week, 2 bonuses (€440) on top of medical card, heat allowance, rent allowance and whatever other benefits available. Why not help the working person? #Budget2023Ireland pic.twitter.com/7tGqHhgEff — Gary Fleming (@garyfleming7) September 27, 2022

The zero VAT rate on defibrillators will come in handy when we all get the next electricity bill. #Budget2023Ireland — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) September 27, 2022

Halloween and Christmas bonus for social welfare recipients



Do the tax payers get any Halloween or Christmas bonus? #budget2023ireland — Paul O'Keeffe (@paulieok) September 27, 2022

BREAKING: Paschal Donohoe hospitalised after breaking arm while patting himself on the back. #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/NaTRjhmtfz — Dr Harold News (@DrHaroldNews) September 27, 2022

A number of welcome one off supports to address #CostOfLivingCrisis in #Budget2023ireland



- lump sum of €400 fuel allowance and threshold increase

- double welfare payment in October

- living alone €200 payment



But poverty and the #CostOfDisability are not a one-off. pic.twitter.com/jFGDZnUxuR — DFI (@DisabilityFed) September 27, 2022

"The decision to remove the 23% rate of VAT on AEDs is a victory for common sense. More lives will be now be saved as a result as they will become more accessible to clubs and community organisations" Director of Advocacy, Irish Heart Foundation: @ChrisMacey7 #budget2023ireland pic.twitter.com/lj31acItGO — Irish Heart Foundation (@Irishheart_ie) September 27, 2022

We needed decisive #budget2023ireland action to convince landlords not to evict tenants to sell. They did nothing. The €10/week rent tax credit won’t help if your landlord is evicting you to sell. Hundreds of families will suffer homelessness as a result. — FocusIreland (@FocusIreland) September 27, 2022