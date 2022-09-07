Man in his 20s arrested in connection with organised crime investigation

A man arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into organised crime is due to appear in court this morning (September 7).
Gardaí in Sligo arrested and charged the man - aged in his mid-20s - earlier today in relation to the investigation.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Loughrea District Court in Ballinasloe.
Investigations are ongoing.
The continued upward trend in rental prices allied to a shortage in accommodation is likely to lead an ever growing number of third level students to live in tents, it has been claimed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.