Three arrested after man attacked in Monasterevin dies in hospital

Three men have been arrested after a man died after being attacked in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.
Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock in Co Limerick, died in hospital on Monday August 22 after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday August 21.
The 29-year-old had been attending a family event in Monasterevin.
He was found unresponsive in Dublin Street after reports of a row involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.
He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he died.
Gardai said three men, all in their early 20s, were taken into custody on Tuesday.
They are being held at a number of garda stations in Co Kildare.
