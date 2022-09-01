Search

01 Sept 2022

Two men arrested in connection to house fire which killed father and daughter

Two men arrested in connection to house fire which killed father and daughter

Reporter:

David Power

01 Sept 2022 10:23 AM

Two people have been arrested in connection to a house fire which claimed the lives of a father and daughter in Tralee ten years ago. 

Gardaí investigating a fatal house fire that occurred at a property on Kileen Heights, Tralee, Co. Kerry, on 12th May 2012 have confirmed that they have arrested three people in total, in connection to the incident.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in June 2022. He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

A further two men (both in their 40s) were arrested this morning, Thursday 1st September 2022. Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Two people died in the blaze, Anthony O'Brien (30) and his five-year-old daughter, Nadine. They were discovered upstairs after firefighters extinguished the fire, with the the young girl in her father's arms. 

The child's mother Kelly O’Brien escaped from the blaze by jumping from an upstairs window, resulting in a broken leg.

Gardaí initially launched a criminal investigation after forensic results were received. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media