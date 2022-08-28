Man arrested after Garda injured in Co Kildare incident

A Garda has been injured after he was carried on a car for a distance before falling in Co Kildare.

Gardai said the incident happened at about 11.45pm on Friday when a car was stopped on the R403 close to Barberstown Roundabout in Straffan.

They were in the process of seizing the vehicle when the driver fled the scene.

Gardai said a member of the force attempting to stop the car was carried on the vehicle for a distance before falling.

The male Garda was taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for head and upper body injuries.

He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with this incident following a search of the area by a number of Garda units.

The vehicle involved in the incident was also located.

The suspect is being detained at Leixlip garda station.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are asking any road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Straffan/Barberstown Cross areas and the Straffan village area between 11.40pm on Friday and 12.15am on Saturday to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.