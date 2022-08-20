Cyclist killed in collision in Co Kildare

A cyclist has died in a collision with an articulated tractor unit in Co Kildare.

Gardai in Naas are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision in Clane on Saturday morning.

At approximately 8.15am, gardai and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a cyclist and an articulated tractor unit on the Millicent Road.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and Millicent Road has reopened.

Investigating gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 8am and 8.30am this morning and who may have camera, including dash cam, footage, are asked to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.