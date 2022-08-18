Search

18 Aug 2022

Drinking water supplies remain low after recent heatwave

Drinking water supplies remain low after recent heatwave

Reporter:

David Power

18 Aug 2022 10:49 AM

Recent heavy rain in some areas of the country has done little to solve the problem of low drinking water supplies.

Water conservation is now being advised with people asked to reduce water use where possible as supplies remain low in several parts of the country. 

Irish Water is now having to step in at 37 locations around the country and supply water from tankers and other measures.

Sixty-five other areas are on a watch list because they remain under severe pressure.

This is despite recent downpours in some areas being so severe at times that they caused flash floods in counties Wexford, Carlow and Roscommon.

Margaret Attridge, Irish Water, said: “While there has been some rainfall in recent days, the soil moisture deficit remains very high which means that this rain will run off or be absorbed by the soil and will have minimal impact on supplies.

“With more dry weather expected over the next few weeks, it is important that everyone continues to reduce our water use where possible.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues or restrictions as they arise. The list of locations experiencing drought conditions will also be updated regularly on www.water.ie where people can find out about their local water supply.”

